DIY drawing and vinyl cutting machine

HD_Creator has created a “high precision, compact, low cost” drawing machine and vinyl cutter based on the coreXY principle. Details of the drawing machine have been published to the Pursa Printer website.

“Yes, this is yet another drawing machine based on the coreXY principle, which is well known from the AxiDraw maschine. But instead of driving the size upwards like other designs here on the web, I have decided to keep it very compact, limiting the drawing area to the size of a postcard (DIN A6). I have then used the reduced mechanical requirements that come with the smaller size, to make it very simple and very cheap to reproduce. At that size, very good accuracy can be achieved even without metal linear ball bearings.”

“And let’s face if folks, many of the designs that we build are fascinating the day they are done, but get boring very quickly and end up as dust collectors on our already overfilled cupboards. With this design, you get just the same fun and satisfaction as with bigger designs, but you can store it away and even take it to your friends very easily.

There is no need for a print bed that would hold the paper, as a DIN A4 (or letter size) piece of paper will reach partially under the stepper motors, which are heavy enough to hold the complete setup safely on the table. All you need is a flat surface to put everything on.”

Source : Prusa : Adafruit

