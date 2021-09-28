Vine Swing portable tree swing for kids and adults

Vine Swing is a go anywhere portable swing for kids and adults that can easily be hung on a tree to entertain little ones or older members of the family. The Vine Swing has been specifically designed to fit in your backpack and takes just a few minutes to setup. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project already has over 200 backers with still 19 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).

Vine kids swing

“The Vine Swing has gone through many revisions to make it lighter, stronger, safer, and easier to set up. Our current design can be set up in less than a minute and will support the weight of an adult (even an adult and a child sitting together!). It all packs down into something that can be comfortably stowed in a backpack or bike basket. “

Assuming that the Vine Swing funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Vine Swing portable swing project view the promotional video below.

“Our mission is to enrich families and children by providing a safe, portable swing to use anywhere, anytime. As early educators, we know that the outdoors is a great place to build positive family experiences. With the Vine Swing, families can create memories with something as simple as a backyard setup or as wild as a rugged outdoor adventure. Adults and kiddos can explore nature in a whole new way!”

“The main body of the swing is made of 1000D nylon fabric and the joints are reinforced. We used 2″ wide nylon webbing to give the seat even more structural support. Overbuilt? Possibly. Reassuring? Definitely. We use 12KN wire gate carabiners, secured to the swing body with a reinforced loop. The carabiners feature smooth gates to reducing the risk of snagging.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable swing, jump over to the official Vine Swing crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals