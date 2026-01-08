VIGX 6 Brings Exoskeleton Tech Down to Backpack Size

Wearable exoskeletons have traditionally lived at the extremes: either bulky industrial frames or medical rehabilitation devices that require planning, setup, and supervision. VIGX is aiming to collapse that distance with the π6, a compact wearable exoskeleton designed to be carried, deployed, and worn as easily as everyday gear.

Unveiled around CES 2026, the VIGX π6 positions itself as a pocket-sized assist robot rather than heavy machinery. When folded, the entire system compresses to roughly the size of an umbrella and weighs under two kilograms, making it realistic to store in a backpack or carry-on rather than a dedicated case. That portability is central to VIGX’s pitch: assistance that’s available when you need it, without committing to wearing it all day.

The π6 wraps around the waist and legs, delivering powered assistance that reduces physical strain during walking, climbing, prolonged standing, or carrying loads. Instead of replacing natural movement, it’s designed to amplify it—adding torque where needed while preserving a normal gait.

High Power Output Without the Bulk

Despite its compact form, the π6 delivers serious performance. The top-tier version is rated for up to 800 watts of peak power and 16 Nm of assistive torque, figures that put it in a different class from lightweight mobility aids. VIGX achieves this through a belt-based architecture paired with articulated leg supports and a plug-and-play power module.

One notable engineering focus is force alignment. The π6 is designed to minimize lateral torque and waist twist, a common issue with earlier exoskeleton designs that can feel unstable or unnatural over time. By keeping force delivery closely aligned with the user’s center of gravity, the system aims to remain comfortable even during dynamic movement like climbing stairs or walking on uneven terrain.

Thermal management also plays a role. A cylindrical air-cooling design allows the system to maintain consistent output without throttling, even during extended use. Rather than relying on larger battery packs, the π6 uses a single-motor architecture to improve efficiency and reduce heat buildup, helping extend usable runtime without adding weight.

AI Assistance That Adapts to the Environment

Beyond raw power, intelligence is where the π6 starts to feel distinctly next-generation. Higher-end versions incorporate an AI-powered perception system that combines visual sensing with real-time motion analysis. Using onboard cameras and depth sensing, the device can detect changes in terrain—such as slopes, stairs, or uneven surfaces—and adjust assistance proactively.

This predictive approach means the exoskeleton doesn’t just react after a step is taken. Instead, it anticipates what’s coming and shifts assistance modes accordingly, creating a smoother and more natural experience. The result is less cognitive effort from the wearer and more seamless integration with normal movement patterns.

Safety systems are layered throughout the design. Mechanical hard stops, electronic kill switches, quick-release batteries, and fall-detection software are built in to ensure the device responds instantly in unexpected situations. Quiet operation and reduced vibration further help the π6 fade into the background during use.

VIGX sees the π6 being used by hikers, workers on their feet all day, older adults seeking mobility support, and anyone who wants to conserve energy during physically demanding tasks. Rather than framing exoskeletons as specialized tools, the π6 treats augmentation as everyday tech—something you grab when you need a boost, then fold away when you don’t.



