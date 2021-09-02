EncoderPad RP2040 video editing keypad with encoder wheel

If you are interested in building your very own programmable keypad complete with an encoder wheel for video editing, you may be interested in a new project published to Github for the EncoderPad RP2040. A video editing macro pad featuring a 60mm encoder wheel and nine Cherry MX type mechanical switches. The keys are hot-swap socketed and have an individual underglow RGB LED which can be programmed to turned on if desired.

“The Encoder Pad can be programmed with CircuitPython. To get started, get the latest download from the official CircuitPython.org site, put the RP2040 in booloader mode by pressing “reset” while pressing the “boot” button and drag/drop in the UF2 file you just downloaded. You are now ready to program it! No build tools required on your computer!”

The default firmware for the EncoderPad is based on the MACROPAD Hoykeys example for the Adafruit Macropad RP2040 which is part of the Adafruit Learning System Guides, licensed under the MIT License. While the design for the EncoderPad_RP2040 is licensed under CERN Open Hardware Licence Version 2 (Weakly Reciprocal).

For more information and code to create your very own programmable video editing keypad complete with encoder wheel jump over to the official Github project page by following the link below.

Source : Adafruit : Github

