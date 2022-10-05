Take down the drug cartels in Vice NDRCVR 1980’s indie adventure

This week indie games developer Ancient Machine Studios and publisher Skybound Gameshave released a new demo for their upcoming indie adventure thriller in which you go undercover to expose the drug cartels in the 1980s. Vice NDRCVR has been created to provide players with a narco thriller where the only way to stop the deadly cartel is from within. Check out the trailer below for an overview of what you can expect from the indie gameplay and retro styling.

“In an alternate 1980’s Miami the early inception of world wide web allowed criminal empires, for the first time in history, operate globally, in real-time, and remain open 24hrs a day. The internet connected the world, but the dark web made crime widespread and virtually undetectable. This is the golden age of the drug trade.”

Vice NDRCVR demo now available to play

“The cartels use anonymous Computer Operators, working from cartel’s legitimate office buildings, to manage their business: transfer money, collect information, bribe government officials, hire muscle, set up hits, and broker new deals. As a cop, you will go undercover as one of those operators. You don’t have much time to learn all you can about the cartel’s operations, interfere with their plans, and put an end to their reign of terror from within.”

Jump over to the official game page on Steam to download the Vice NDRCVR Demo and give the game a try. But remember the game is still under development and a release date has not yet been announced. But as soon more information becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Steam



