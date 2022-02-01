CLIPIT 2.0 versatile metal clip, mount, phone stand and more

Following on from their first versatile multifunctional metal clip and mount, the designers at MADD have returned to Kickstarter to launch their second-generation clip in the form of the aptly named CLIPIT 2.0. Designed to be a versatile strap mount, nonslip grip, money clip, phone stand and more the compact yet strong metal clip can be used for a wide variety of different applications.

As you can see in the image below the second-generation clip has been totally redesigned and provides a stronger clip, redesigned moulding, improved anti-slip and improved hands-free accessibility thanks to its new steel design that allows you to attach anything to it using a magnet. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $18 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates).

Versatile metal gadget clips

“Use CLIPIT as a backpack strap mount, and insert various items into the band. Be hands-free for various items such as pens, earphones, charging cables, handheld fan, selfie-stick, sunglasses, and even more! Keep your belongings close to you. NEW. Now you can attach any of your belongings on CLIPIT by simply using a magnet and metal plate sticker. (Available on Smart pack option).

Have you ever experienced a shoulder bag’s strap keep falling down from your shoulder? Causing a very annoying experience? We promise that CLIPIT will be helpful in solving this situation! Install CLIPIT on the bag strap or clip multiple straps to hold. It’s easy to use and brings great satisfaction. (*Use this function when your bag is light. You don’t need to use it for a heavy bag)”

If the CLIPIT 2.0 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the CLIPIT 2.0 versatile metal clip project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the versatile metal clip, jump over to the official CLIPIT 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals