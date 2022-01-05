Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband coming to 100 million people this month

Verizon Wireless has announced that it’s Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is coming to 100 million people in the US this month.

The service will be available to more than 100 million people in 1,700 cities in the USA and it will offer speed 10 times faster than 4G LTE.

“This massive launch will put incredible speeds, reliability and security in the hands of our customers and amplifies our offering of reliable home and business broadband options to more places around the country, well ahead of the commitment we made last year,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “As 5G Ultra Wideband becomes available to more and more people and businesses, it will allow our customers to do more amazing things.”

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband brings power and performance comparable to a broadband internet connection to your pocket. With download speeds up to one gigabit per second3 and the capacity to support data-heavy actions from multiple devices at one time, 5G Ultra Wideband frees people up to do things on the go that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service. This includes everything from downloading huge documents and seamlessly streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video.4

You can find out more details about the new Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband over at Verizon Wireless at the link below.

Source Verizon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals