Verbatim write once SSD as a perfect optical disc alternative

Verbatim has this week launched its write once SSD in Japan in the form of the SWOVA128G offering a storage capacity of 128 GB. The external drive is equipped with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 connection enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices. The unique feature of the latest SSD from Verbatim is its “write once” and it has been designed to replace optical media allowing you to write data to the drive but removing the ability to change it at a later point in time.

Write once SSD

The right once SSD is perfect for applications such as company ledgers and electronic bookkeeping, backup and offline storage of confidential data. Once written to the drive data can be read by any device that supports exFAT. The external SSD read speed is just 540 MB/s and the write speed is just 180 MB/s and the drive requires a full version of Windows 10 or Microsoft latest Windows 11 operating system running on a x86/x64 based CPU, with Microsoft’s.NET Framework 4.8 or later installed.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability outside of Japan has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Verbatim : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals