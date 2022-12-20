Turtle Beach VelocityOne simulation stand

If you are looking for a way to add extra immersion to your gameplay you might be interested in the new VelocityOne simulation stand from Turtle Beach which is now available to purchase worldwide priced at $200. The reversible design of the VelocityOne Stand enables it to be used in either direction and thanks to its solid steel mounting platform which includes predrilled fixtures it is capable of housing the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System or VelocityOne Flightstick, along with the VelocityOne Rudder pedals.

The VelocityOne Stand features quick release latches for adjusting the height, angle, and length to adapt to any player and environment. Together with an upper mounting platform that tilts for proper yoke, stick, or wheel placement, and the lower platform can be similarly adjusted for rudder or racing pedals.

VelocityOne Flight Setup stand

“Utilizing quick-release clamps, the VelocityOne Stand allows for stepless height, angle, and length adjustments, plus tilt and rotation adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms. All-steel design provides a sturdy, no wobble base for mounting your simulation accessories. Pre-drilled mounting holes in the upper and lower platforms allow for permanent mounting of VelocityOne™ products. Plus, additional universal slotted holes allow for installation of other 3rd party simulation accessories.”

“VelocityOne Stand is built for the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System and VelocityOne Rudder pedals, and works with most other 3rd party yokes, racing wheels, and rudder pedals or racing pedals.”

Features

Adjustable Design: Utilizing quick-release clamps, the VelocityOne Stand allows for precision height, angle, and length adjustments, plus tilt adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms.

Solid Steel Build: A durable steel build keeps simulation accessories securely mounted, plus VelocityOne-specific and universal style mounting holes allow for permanent installation of simulation accessories.

Universal Compatibility: The VelocityOne Stand is built for the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System, VelocityOne Flightstick, and VelocityOne Rudder pedals, and works with most other third-party yokes, racing wheels, rudder pedals, and racing pedals.

Fold-Flat Design: VelocityOne Stand folds flat without the need to remove any accessories, allowing you to keep your setup installed but stow it away conveniently.

Reversible: Versatile design lets you reverse the orientation of the main shaft depending on your preference.

Adjustable Rubber Feet: Anti-wobble rubber feet are adjustable to ensure the VelocityOne Stand stays firmly planted.

Source : Turtle Beach





