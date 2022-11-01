Flight simulation VelocityOne Rudder unveiled by Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach has introduced its new VelocityOne Rudder designed to provide more precise control in flight simulation games and experiences. Compatible with Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles the rudder requires the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System to work on Xbox consoles.

Priced at $300 the VelocityOne Rudder is now available to purchase and features a dual-pedal configurations suitable for flying both light aircraft and heavy airliners. “The pedals have a smooth rudder axis and contactless hall-effect sensors on all axes for fluid movements and a longer product life. Differential brakes allow for tight turns and precise runway braking control, while swappable springs and adjustable pedal width and shape provide added realism whether flying a light aircraft, heavy airliner, or fighter jets. ”

“VelocityOne Rudder is the next step in our commitment to giving flight sim gamers a modern and realistic flight control experience using the latest technologies,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “From our booths at the RIAT and Miramar Air Shows to online flight sim groups – the flying community’s early reaction to our new pedals has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re thrilled to be on the leading edge of rebooting what consumers should expect in high-quality flight simulation gaming accessories.”

Flight simulation rudder

– Ultra-Smooth Rudder Axis: A single, return-to-center axis provides fluid, low-friction precision forward and backward movement for accurate directional control. Friction-free linear bearings allow for smooth, accurate and maintenance free operation. Two sets of swappable springs for the main rudder axis provide additional adjustability to set the perfect feel.

– Differential Brakes: The spring-loaded brake pedals deliver precise runway braking control, or steering assist when pressing one pedal at a time.

– Swappable Pedals: Two sets of interchangeable pedals swap out easily and provide realistic replication of light aircraft or airliner style pedals.

– Adjustable Pedal Width: Adjustable pedal width accommodates a wide range of users and plane types. Plus, when not in use, the adjustable footprint provides convenient storage.

– Precise, Long-Lasting Axes: Non-contact hall-effect sensors on all axes deliver high-resolution data and longer product life over standard potentiometers.

– Stable Mounting Solutions: Sturdy metal construction with rubber pads and carpet grips on the bottom provides a stable base on a wide range of surfaces and has pre-drilled holes for permanent mounting to existing home cockpits.

– Universal PC Compatibility: Plug the two-meter USB-C to USB-A cable directly into the PC to add VelocityOne Rudder to your existing setup.

– Take Flight on Xbox: Press the mode button to switch from PC to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One using the included pass-through cable. Requires the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System to work on Xbox consoles.

Source : Turtle Beach



