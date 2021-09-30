VelociRaptor 600 adds 150 horsepower to 2021 Ford Raptor

Hennessey has confirmed a new upgrade for the 2021 Ford Raptor truck called the VelociRaptor 600. The upgrade brings 150 horsepower more to the 3.5-liter V6 engine in the Raptor. Total power output is increase to 600 horsepower. Total torque is increase to 622 pound-foot.

Hennessey has confirmed that it is taking orders now for the truck, with deliveries starting in early 2022. The MSRP for the VelociRaptor 600 starts at $85,950. All that extra horsepower and torque improves the performance of the truck. Hennessey says the VelociRaptor 600 can run the quarter-mile in 12.9-seconds and reach 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

While that is fast by any means for a big truck, it’s meant for off-road performance more than drag racing. Hennessey also covers its work with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. There are options that will drive the starting price up significantly.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals