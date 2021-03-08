board::mini vehicle hacking platform soon launching via Crowd Supply

A new project will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website offering the “ultimate” vehicle hacking platform, say its creators. The board::mini platform consists of a STM32-Powered Base and three expansion boards all of which are open hardware.

– mini::base is an STM32F103 MCU board with many auxiliary features, including a CAN transceiver with hardware filter and ESD protection, a microSD card slot, a 24 V power supply, an atmospheric sensor, USB Type-C support, and much more. Its compact, 54 x 42.5 mm form factor is designed to host one of our various expansion boards.

Specifications of the mini::base :



STM32F103CBT6 ARM®32-bit Cortex®-M3 CPU Core 72 MHz maximum frequency, 1.25 DMIPS/MHz 128 Kbytes of flash memory 20 Kbytes of SRAM

Industrial grade board-to-board connectors by Würth

MPL3115A2 ambient conditions sensor by NXP

High-quality microSD card slot by Würth

SN65 HVD CAN transceiver by Texas Instruments

Software-switchable CAN-terminating resistor

USB Type-C connector by Würth

9 to 24 V power supply (3.3 V and 5 V can be used as well)

OSHWA UID DE000093

– mini::grid is based around the SIMCOM SIM868, which supports GPS L1 C/A code and quad-band GSM connectivity. Antennas can be connected via U.FL connectors, and a nano-SIM-card slot is located on the back. A pair of Binder subminiature connectors allows mini::grid to power external hardware while exchanging CAN bus and IO data.

– mini::out is a simple breakout board for the mini::base. It includes two 12-pin headers for IO access, a JTAG connector and a reset button for flashing the firmware, and a spring loaded clamp that provides CAN bus connectivity and up to 24 V of power.

– mini::pit is based around the ESP32-WROOM-U, which supports both WLAN 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth LE. It adds a second CAN bus with transceiver, filter, and ESD protection to the mini::base. A pair of Binder subminiature connectors allows mini::pit to power external hardware while exchanging CAN bus and IO data.

For more details and full specifications together with pinout diagrams jump over to the official Crowd Supply project holding page by following the link below. Where you can register your details to be notified once the project goes live. At the current time no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as it is we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Crowd Supply

