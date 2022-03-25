Vear seaweed loungewear hits Kickstarter

Vear based in New York has taken to Kickstarter to launch their new range of seaweed loungewear designed for versatile comfort. Using the “power of seaweed” the company has created a range of clothing now available via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates).

Vear seaweed loungewear

Benefits of using seaweed in garments include :

– Breathable and moisture wicking – Seaweed has an outstanding moisture wicking power, able to absorb water up to 15% of its own weight.

– Lounge as you nourish – The natural nutrients and antioxidants that are present in seaweed will react with your own body moisture to reduce free radicals.

– Antibacterial and hypoallergenic – Naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic, it is suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

– Odor resistant – Day after day, our garment will stay feeling fresh. No funky businesses means less laundry and less chores.

“The past years of Covid made us realize the importance of having comfortable clothing that is designed specifically for lounging. Constantly disappointed by the loungewear on the market that gets rougher after every wash, and starts smelling funky on the very next day, we decided to bring about some change. We embarked on a journey to find the ideal material that aligns with our eco-friendly values and possesses all the right properties for the perfect loungewear.”

If the Vear crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Vear seaweed loungewear project checkout the promotional video below.

“Seaweed is rich in minerals, vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants, making it a popular substance to incorporate into lavish skincare. Determinedly, we crafted a revolutionary fabric blend made specifically for our loungewear. We technologically engineered a pajama and tracksuit hybrid that lets you turn on autopilot and flow through the day without ever thinking of an outfit change, all while indulging in a luxurious deep sea spa treatment.”

Source : Kickstarter

