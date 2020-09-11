Vampire The Masquerade Shadows Of New York now available on XBox

The stand-alone expansion Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York is now available to play on the Xbox One and is priced at $12.99. Released as a companion piece to VtM: Coteries of New York offering a general introduction to the world depicted in the 5th Edition of the hit tabletop role-playing game, Shadows presents a more personal and unique tale.

Features of Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York

– A visual novel tackling themes of personal and political horror

– See the familiar metropolis through entirely different eyes. Expect new characters, new locations and a fresh original soundtrack

– Play as a member of the Lasombra clan. Master the shadows and communicate with the inhabitants of the Other Side – Shape your mind, shape your fate. The choices you make will alter the way you think, and your thinking will alter the paths you take

– Explore the streets of the Big Apple. Catch glimpses of various fascinating vignettes and forge connections with the eccentric inhabitants of the city. One playthrough won’t be enough to see it all

Source : Xbox

