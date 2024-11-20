Valerion VisionMaster Kickstarter Campaign Nears Completion: $7.5 Million Raised and Rave Reviews Earned

The Valerion VisionMaster Kickstarter campaign, which introduced the world to the cutting-edge RGB laser projectors VisionMaster Series, is drawing to an exciting close. With only four days left, this groundbreaking campaign has already raised an astounding $7.5 million, the most funded Kickstarter project of 2024, surpassing its initial goals and proving that the demand for high-end home theater solutions is stronger than ever.

A Game-Changer in Home Entertainment

The Valerion VisionMaster Series has captivated backers with its state-of-the-art features, including true 4K UHD resolution, RGB triple laser technology for over a billion vibrant colors, and Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR 10+. The VisionMaster Max and Pro 2 offer 3,000 ISO lumens of brightness, a remarkable 15,000:1 contrast ratio, and innovative tools like AI-powered chipsets and Google TV OS for seamless streaming.

Key features such as wireless streaming via AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Miracast, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and smart home compatibility with Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Control4 make these projectors versatile for any setup.

Valerion VisionMaster Max: The Premium All-Rounder

The Valerion VisionMaster Max represents the pinnacle of projector innovation, combining top-tier specifications with enhanced versatility. This model is designed for enthusiasts who want the ultimate in-picture quality, flexibility, and performance.

Key Features:

Dynamic Iris: It automatically adjusts the aperture to optimize black levels and contrast, delivering deeper blacks and enhanced detail, regardless of lighting conditions.

It automatically adjusts the aperture to optimize black levels and contrast, delivering deeper blacks and enhanced detail, regardless of lighting conditions. 0.9-1.5:1 Optical Zoom and ±100% Vertical Lens Shift: The Max’s optical zoom and vertical lens shift capabilities provide unmatched placement flexibility, allowing users to easily adjust the image size and position without moving the projector or losing any resolution. This feature is ideal for both permanent installations and quick setups in varied environments.

The Max’s optical zoom and vertical lens shift capabilities provide unmatched placement flexibility, allowing users to easily adjust the image size and position without moving the projector or losing any resolution. This feature is ideal for both permanent installations and quick setups in varied environments. Brightness and Contrast: With a 3,000 ISO lumens brightness rating and an impressive 15,000:1 contrast ratio , the VisionMaster Max ensures sharp, vibrant images even in rooms with ambient lighting. Dark scenes appear deep and immersive, while bright scenes pop with clarity.

With a and an impressive , the VisionMaster Max ensures sharp, vibrant images even in rooms with ambient lighting. Dark scenes appear deep and immersive, while bright scenes pop with clarity. Smart and Connected: Equipped with Google TV OS , the Max provides seamless access to streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. Its AI-powered MT9618 chipset , 4GB RAM , and 128GB storage ensure smooth performance for all applications.

Equipped with , the Max provides seamless access to streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. Its , , and ensure smooth performance for all applications. Pricing: The VisionMaster Max has an MSRP of $3,999 but is currently available on Kickstarter for an Early Bird price of $2,199—a significant discount for such high-end technology.

Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2: Advanced Performance, Streamlined Design

The Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 is slightly more compact but retains many of the innovative features of the Max, making it perfect for users who prioritize performance but need a slightly smaller form factor or a more budget-friendly option.

Key Features:

4K UHD and RGB Laser Technology

Like the Max, the Pro 2 employs 4K UHD resolution powered by RGB triple laser technology to produce lifelike visuals with over a billion colors. This ensures vibrant and natural color reproduction for movies, games, and sports.

Like the Max, the Pro 2 employs powered by to produce lifelike visuals with over a billion colors. This ensures vibrant and natural color reproduction for movies, games, and sports. Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced Support

Supporting HDR10 , HLG , HDR10+ , and Dolby Vision , the Pro 2 delivers stunning dynamic range and color accuracy, making it a great option for enthusiasts looking to maximize the visual impact of HDR content.

Supporting , , , and , the Pro 2 delivers stunning dynamic range and color accuracy, making it a great option for enthusiasts looking to maximize the visual impact of HDR content. Connectivity and Compatibility

The Pro 2 is designed with connectivity in mind, featuring HDMI 2.1 , Wi-Fi 6e , USB 3.0 , and Bluetooth 5.2 . Additionally, it integrates seamlessly into smart home ecosystems, supporting Apple HomeKit , Google Home , Alexa , and Control4 .

The Pro 2 is designed with connectivity in mind, featuring , , , and . Additionally, it integrates seamlessly into smart home ecosystems, supporting , , , and . Pricing

Priced at $3,499 MSRP, the VisionMaster Pro 2 is currently available for $2,099 as part of the Kickstarter campaign’s Early Bird offer. Its first units are expected to ship by December 2024.

Critically Acclaimed by Experts

The campaign’s immense success can also be attributed to the glowing reviews it has garnered from top industry experts:

Trusted Reviews praised the VisionMaster for its unparalleled color reproduction and dynamic range, calling it “a new benchmark for home projectors.“

praised the VisionMaster for its unparalleled color reproduction and dynamic range, calling it “a new benchmark for home projectors.“ YouTuber The Hook Up , renowned for in-depth tech breakdowns, highlighted the VisionMaster’s cutting-edge technology and ease of use, describing it as “the most user-friendly premium projector on the market.“

, renowned for in-depth tech breakdowns, highlighted the VisionMaster’s cutting-edge technology and ease of use, describing it as “the most user-friendly premium projector on the market.“ The AVSForum, a leading home theater community, applauded its ability to deliver a cinematic experience with unrivaled clarity and precision.

Don’t Miss Out – 3 Days Left to Back the VisionMaster

For backers, this is the final opportunity to secure these groundbreaking projectors at a significant discount. The VisionMaster Max, priced at $3,999 MSRP, is still available for a Super Early Bird price of $2,199, while the VisionMaster Pro 2 is available for $2,099, down from its $3,499 MSRP. Early backers can also expect shipping dates in May 2024 (the MAX model) and December 2024 (Pro2, Plus2, and Plus models), respectively.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, the VisionMaster Series is proving to be more than just a product—it’s a movement reshaping home entertainment. With only a few days remaining, don’t miss your chance to join thousands of backers who have already made this campaign a record-breaking success. Visit the VisionMaster Kickstarter page now and experience the future of home theater today.

Sponsored: Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



