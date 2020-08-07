PlayStation VR Vader Immortal Star Wars VR series announced

ILMxLAB has this week announced that the Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR series will be arriving on the PlayStation VR platform later this month. With all three episodes available to play from August 25th 2020 onwards. The PlayStation VR version is being developed by ILMxLAB along with Black Shamrock.

“Vader Immortal holds a very special place in our hearts at ILMxLAB and we are very excited to be bringing this to PlayStation VR. This allows even more fans to experience the first Star Wars story designed exclusively for virtual reality” explains Harvey Whitney Producer at ILMxLAB.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is a three-part experience that takes place on Mustafar, the lava-filled planet that is home to Darth Vader’s fortress. During your time on Mustafar, you traverse Vader’s fortress, uncover ancient secrets beneath the planet’s surface, and learn to master the Force.

Source : PlayStation

