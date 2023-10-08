How to use ChatGPT as a content creation machine with browsing

The importance of quality content for websites cannot be overstated, it is the lifeblood of any online platform, attracting visitors, engaging them, and ultimately maybe converting them into customers. However, creating such content on a weekly basis can be a daunting task. This is where the power of ChatGPT Custom Instruction comes into play. It can be used to transform ChatGPT into your own personal writing assistant.

The first step in this process is the creation of a custom prompt for ChatGPT. This prompt is essentially a set of instructions that guide the content generation process. It is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of SEO knowledge. I

Customizing ChatGPT Custom Instruction

f you are not sure where to start when writing a ChatGPT prompt you might be interested in the tutorial below kindly created by Income stream surfers. The prompt is available to copy and paste into your ChatGPT Custom Instructions and use for free to help you start creating content using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The use of the custom prompt begins with the input of a keyword. This keyword is then searched on Google by the prompt and the use of a ChatGPT Bing web browsing feature, storing all the information related to the keyword from the search results. This automated research system is a significant time-saver, eliminating the need for manual keyword research and analysis. Microsoft and OpenAI recently reinstated the being web search feature in ChatGPT.

“We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search. As OpenAI makes updates to GPT-4 and beyond, Bing benefits from those improvements. Along with our own updates based on community feedback, you can be assured that you have the most comprehensive copilot features available.”

Writing SEO optimized content using ChatGPT

Once the keyword research is complete, the user is asked to provide their website URL. The prompt then visits the website and tries to find relevant links to internally link in the blog post. This feature is particularly useful as internal linking is a crucial aspect of SEO. It helps in improving the website’s navigability, spreading link equity, and enhancing the user experience.

The prompt also creates an outline for the blog post and a key takeaway table to be placed in the first third of the article. This feature ensures that the content is well-structured and easy to read, which is essential for keeping the reader engaged. The prompt then writes the first, second, and final parts of the blog post, including the conclusion. This automated content generation saves time and effort, allowing the user to focus on other aspects of their business.

Bing web browsing with ChatGPT

The prompt also includes internal links in the content, further enhancing the SEO value of the content. These internal links are strategically placed within the content, directing the reader to other relevant pages on the website. This not only improves the user experience but also increases the time spent on the website, which can positively impact the website’s SEO ranking.

One of the key advantages of this prompt is its compatibility with mobile devices. With the increasing use of mobile devices for internet browsing, this feature ensures that the prompt can be used anytime, anywhere, making it a versatile tool for SEO and content creation.

The use of ChatGPT Custom Instruction to write SEO optimized content is a game-changer in the world of content creation. It simplifies the process, automates content creation, and makes these tasks accessible to everyone. Whether you are a seasoned SEO expert or a beginner, this tool can significantly enhance your content creation process, improving the quality of your content and boosting your website’s SEO ranking.



