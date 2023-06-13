How to use ChatGPT on iPhone and Android

There are many ways that you can access the latest artificial intelligence created by OpenAI in the form of ChatGPT. But recently the company released specific free ChatGPT iPhone app and will soon be launching on Android ChatGPT app for users to enjoy. Once installed on your iOS or Android device you can even upgrade to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus account which provides you with access to their latest ChatGPT-4 AI model which provides more detailed and accurate results when compared to its free ChatGPT-3.5 model.

The OpenAI ChatGPT iPhone app is free to download and already has a good five-star rating even in its first release. You also have to remember that ChatGPT is still in its infancy and is currently under development by OpenAI who are working on the next model and increasing performance and availability.

How to install the ChatGPT app on iPhone

Simply visit the appropriate app store from your phone and download the official ChatGPT app which is available from the Apple App Store and will soon be available from the Android store very soon. Once you have installed it simply sign in using your current ChatGPT account details or signup for an account by following the on-screen prompts. Once logged in you will have access to the ChatGPT AI model directly from your iPhone or Android device.

ChatGPT iOS Shortcuts

Using ChatGPT on Android phones

If you are currently on an Android phone and would like to access ChatGPT you don’t actually need the official application and I have been using ChatGPT since its release from a shortcut on my desktop that opens the web application in my favourite mobile browser. Simply go to the OpenAI website and create a shortcut once you have logged in to ChatGPT. Now when you need to use it simply click on the shortcut on your phone desktop and you will be transported to the ChatGPT service in your browser of choice.

Features

Instant answers: This function alleviates the need for sifting through ads or multiple search results, providing direct and concise information.

Tailored advice: Whether you need guidance on cooking your favorite dish, planning your next trip, or crafting thoughtful messages, this feature offers personalized recommendations.

Creative inspiration: The app generates gift ideas, helps outline presentations, or assists in creating the perfect poem, acting as your virtual muse.

Professional input: Boost productivity with this feature, which offers idea feedback, summarizes notes, and assists with technical topics.

Learning opportunities: With ChatGPT, the world becomes your classroom. Explore new languages, modern history, and more at your own pace.

Third-party ChatGPT apps

Even though an official Android app is currently under development third-party developers have already created a wealth of ChatGPT apps which can be used on both iOS and Android. Providing more features than the web-based application. Although it is worth mentioning that you need to be careful and research the developer of the app before downloading any dodgy looking creations that may include malware. Because ChatGPT is a new service lots of apps are being created to steal your secure data, information and even logins to your favourite online apps, services and even banks. Be very careful when installing an official third-party applications on your phone.

Stay safe

If in doubt stick with the official OpenAI offerings currently available in the form of ChatGPT, OpenAI Playgrounds, AI artwork creator Dalle-2 also created by OpenAI. If you are interested in learning more about the ChatGPT Plus subscription service which costs approximately $20 a month depending on your location at the current time jump over to the official OpenAI website for details on pricing and availability.

ChatGPT Plus is available to customers in the United States and around the world. Although you can also use the free service. “We love our free users and will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT. By offering this subscription pricing, we will be able to help support free access availability to as many people as possible.”

For more information on all the products and services available from OpenAI jump over to it’s official website.



