Kano USB webcam with macro lens, goose-neck and ring light

Makers, developers or YouTube is searching for a small USB web camera equipped with a macro lens, ring light and easily positionable camera head may be interested to know that Adafruit has this week announced the availability of the 1080p Kano Webcam. The small Kano US PC web camera is perfect for capturing up close details of products and makes a great secondary camera to add extra creativity to your YouTube videos or documentation.

“There isn’t much a Kano Webcam can’t do, it’s perfect for students or engineers who need to get photos of stuff on their desk. Let’s have a looksie at why it’s the perfect webcam or secondary camera for you. Make videos, snap pics, direct movies, and more, right from your desk with the Kano Webcam. From online classes to team meetings, you’ll appear in 1080p resolution.”

The Knano web camera sports all three of the forum mentioned features (Goose-Neck, ring light and macro lens) and is priced at $29.95 and is capable of capturing both video and stills and the integrated ring light offers a 2 lumens of illumination. Connectivity: USB 2.0 type A (comes with USB-C adapter). Buttons include flashlight button on/off, rotate image 180 degrees button.

“A fully adjustable arm allows movement and articulation in any direction, so you can be your own gaffer and find the right angle for the media project at hand. With a quick slide of the lens, you can snap beautiful pictures in macro mode, or shutter the camera for extra privacy.”

Specifications of the USB web camera include a 2.1 Megapixel, 1080p output, a focal length offering both Normal: 510mm and Macro: 55mm, together with an FStop of F/2.0 (± 5%) and 42.8º, H: 69.7º, D: 77.5º field-of-view.

“You can illuminate your space with the built-in LED light, perfect for late-night video chatting or taking photos in low-light conditions. (Check out the LED Ring light for even more handheld illumination.)”

Source : Adafruit

