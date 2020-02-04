Acer PM1 15.6 inch USB-C portable monitor from $130

Acer has this month made available a new 15.6 inch USB-C portable monitor in the form of the Acer PMI, which is now available to purchase directly from the Acer online store priced at $180 or from the Micro Center website priced at just $130. The Acer PM161Q reference UM.ZP1AA.001 offers users a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels together with a 250 Nit Brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio.

“The Acer PM161Q 15.6″ portable monitor has Full HD resolution that lets you enjoy High-Definition entertainment on the road or in the comfort of your home. Enjoy the accurate color performance presented by IPS technology, and vivid color in every viewing angle. With a 0.79″ slim design and an ultra-light 0.44lbs, the PM161Q fits perfectly in notebook bags. It is your best choice for a portable companion for work or study! Itis also ideal for use as a secondary monitor for dual-monitor presentations; offers you outstanding portable solution with its versatility.”

For more details and full specifications on the portable monitor that requires just 12w of power jump over to the official Acer website by following the link below. Dimensions of the monitor are 14.84″ x 9.24″ x 0.79″ or 14.8″ x 9.2″ x 0.8″ (with stand)

Source : Acer : MC

