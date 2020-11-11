ADPDOCK 65W USB-C GaN Charger and connection hub

If you are in the market for a small portable USB-C GaN charger and hub, you may be interested in the new quick charging ADPDOCK launched by Indiegogo this week. The small charger allows you to quickly charge for devices simultaneously and supports 4K HDMI connectivity. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $55 or £45, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the ADPDOCK charger Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the ADPDOCK charger project watch the promotional video below.

“ADPDOCK can replace plenty of complicated devices on your desk and simultaneously provide power to multiple devices and process data transmission, which helps you to get rid of the mess.With PD3.0, 65W power output, it takes 1.5 hours to fully charge a 13.3 “MacBook Air. With USB3.0 interface and 5Gbps transmission speed, a 1G file can be transmitted within 3 seconds! “

“With portable projection function, ADPDOCK provides the easiest way to duplicate or extend your screen for multitasking, viewing spreadsheet data, editing documents,giving presentations,watching movies and playing video games. It supports 4K resolution video at 30Hz. Enjoy the 4K resolution with no delay! Connect ADPDOCK in one second to work seamlessly on multiple devices. Imagine that you only need to plug in the type-c interface of your laptop and you will have immediate connection to multiple devices such as the screen, hard disk, mouse, keyboard etc”

The 65w GaN charger has been designed for worldwide compatibility and comes with adapters for the United Kingdom, Europe, United States and Australia. 65W adaptive power, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and one 4k HDMI socket can easily meet all your daily life, business travel, commercial affairs and entertainment needs. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official ADPDOCK charger crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

