USB-C Super Dock offers 10 features in one device

Designed and engineered for universal compatibility across all USB-C enabled computers, tablet and smartphones, the 10-in-1 USB-C Super Dock provides access to all of the most popular ports required for use at home, at the office and on-the-go and and supports up to 100w of power delivery via USB-C.

The Dual USB-C Super Hub has a twin USB-C cable that integrates Power, USB and DP Alt Mode functions. The dock features twin USB-C cables with one USB-C cable being primary and the other being secondary. Early Bird pledges are now available from AU$99, $69 or £55, offering a massive 50% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020.

Both the USB-C connectors can be connected when used with a Mac to support 2 x displays – [email protected] (Primary HDMI – 1) + [email protected] (Secondary HDMI – 2) from 2 x HDMI outputs along with other downstream ports.

If only one USB-C connector (Primary) is connected, the dock will support 2 x displays – [email protected] in dual display set up via the 2 x HDMI (1 & 2) along with other downstream ports.

Only the primary USB-C connector will be used with a Windows computer and the dock will support 2 x displays – [email protected] in dual display set up via the 2 x HDMI (1 & 2) along with other downstream ports. The dock also features a USB-C (USB.1 Gen1) downstream port with 5G Data and up to 100W of Power Pass thru.

Source : Indiegogo

