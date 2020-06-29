HyperJuice credit card size 100W USB-C charger from $69

The credit card size HyperJuice is the world’s first 100W Gallium Nitride charger and also the world’s smallest 100W charger that is 50% smaller than current traditional chargers. HyperJuice is a super small USB-C charger capable providing quick charge power simultaneously to a variety for devices such as your laptop, tablet, smartphone and camera.

– Product Dimensions: 85.3 x 60.8 x 28.9mm / 3.36″ x 2.39″ x 1.14″

– Product Weight: 208g / 7.34oz / 0.46 lb

– Power Input: AC 100-240V 50/60Hz 2.4A

– Max Power Output: 100W

– Ports: 2 x USB-C and 2 x USB-A

– USB-C1: 100W Power Delivery 3.0, 5~15V/3A, 20V/5A

– USB-C2: 100W Power Delivery 3.0, 5~15V/3A, 20V/5A

– USB-A1: 5/10/12W, 18W Quick Charge 3.0, 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

– USB-A2: 5/10/12W, 18W Quick Charge 3.0, 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

– Protection: Over-current, Over-voltage, Over-temperature, Short-circuit Protection

Watch the demonstration video and overview videos below to learn more about the small yet powerful USB-C charger which has raised over $1.3 million via crowd funding thanks to over 20,000 backers and is now available to purchase via Indiegogo In Demand from $69 thanks to a 30% discount.

Early bird pledges are available from just $59 for the aptly named HyperJuice USB-C charger and shipping is expected to take place during February 2020. With 100W, there is plenty of power to share around with 2 x USB-C (supporting Power Delivery 3.0) and 2 x USB-A (supporting Quick Charge 3.0) ports.

With 100W, there is plenty of power to share around with 2 x USB-C (supporting Power Delivery 3.0) and 2 x USB-A (supporting Quick Charge 3.0) ports. 100W power provides the ability to quick charge a laptop (MacBook Pro), a tablet (iPad Pro), smartphone (iPhone), and mobile device (AirPods, Watch) all at the same time. HyperJuice supports worldwide universal 100-240V voltage and comes with UK/EU/AU pin converters so that it can be used in virtually any country.

Source: Indiegogo

