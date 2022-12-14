Updated Jaguar F-Pace Electric hybrid unveiled

Jaguar has unveiled an updated version of their Jaguar F-Pace Electric hybrid and the car comes with 20 percent more range than the previous model.

As well as the extended range, the new Jaguar F-Pace Electric hybrid also gets enhanced specifications and more.

For the 2024 Model Year, the P400e continues to spearhead the F-PACE’s choice of electrified powertrains, and now has a bigger lithium-ion battery pack, comprising nine modules in place of eight, raising the energy storage capacity to 19.2kWh. This increases the electric-only range from up to 33miles to a maximum of 40.4 miles – an increase of more than 20 per cent. The enhancement also reduces CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which are now from only 37g/km and up to 176.6mpg (WLTP TEL).

The P400e powertrain’s combined output of 404PS and 640Nm torque enables acceleration from 0-60mph in just 5.0 seconds. This combination of enhanced efficiency and exceptional performance is now available in more markets than before, including Japan and Singapore. The P400e already accounts for more than one in five F-PACE sales in the UK, and in countries such as the Netherlands – where electrified vehicles are most popular – this share is expected to reach as high as 98 per cent.

You can find out more details about the updated Jaguar F-Pace Electric hybrid over at the Jaguar website at the link below.

Source Jaguar





