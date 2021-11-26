Unsurv offline open source, privacy friendly GNSS receiver with ESP32 & NFC

After previously announcing the unsurv offline open source, privacy friendly, compact GNSS receiver with ESP32 and NFC, its creators Unsurv Technologies have now made it available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website with prices starting from $89. Worldwide shipping is available and the small unsurv offline measures just 45 mm x 32 mm.

“unsurv offline is a privacy friendly, small and lightweight PCB based on an ESP32 featuring a high quality GNSS receiver, accelerometer, and NFC capabilities. Using a combination of onboard features and OpenStreetMap (OSM) data, unsurv offline helps you collect and analyze location data in a privacy-friendly way. Originally conceived to better understand offline video surveillance, this fully open source project is here to help you find and develop a variety of custom use cases.”

“To visualize the expanding video surveillance network, this device can generate a daily report of your close encounters with surveillance cameras without exposing your location to any 3rd party. It does this by using a database of camera locations from the OSM on the SD card. Please watch our demo above for more information about this use case.

You can access your unsurv data easily using your smartphone (or any NFC Tag 4 capable reader) and the dynamic NFC tag integrated into the case. A tiny BMA400 accelerometer helps you save precious battery capacity by managing power-saving features. It can even be adapted as an input device with tap and double tap recognition or as a fitness tracker with step counter and running/walking detection.”

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals