Unreal Engine 5.1 now available

Epic Games has today announced the release of Unreal Engine 5.1, building on the previously released version 5 software. 5.1 now includes automated Pipeline State Object (PSO) caching for DX12, simplifying the process needed to prepare a game for shipping in DX12. As well as a Programmable Rasterizer to allow for material-driven animations and deformations via World Position Offset, together with opacity masks and more.

Unreal Engine 5.1 brings with it significant improvements in performance and usability for in-camera VFX workflows that apply equally to the broadcast and live events space, says Epic.

“Unreal Engine 5.0 was a groundbreaking release, bringing a whole slate of new tools to users. 5.1 is building upon the framework of 5.0, delivering updates and improvements to facilitate the creation of next-generation, real-time 3D content and experiences even further. Our focus was on making our feature set robust, workflow-friendly, and versatile, with the needs of different sectors in mind.”

Unreal Engine 5.1

“We’ve been stress-testing the engine against different workflows, making it applicable to more sectors. We’ve laid the groundwork for the Lumen dynamic global illumination and reflections system, the Nanite virtualized micropolygon geometry system, and Virtual Shadow Maps (VSM) to support games and experiences running at 60 FPS on next-gen consoles and capable PCs, enabling fast-paced competitive games and detailed simulations to run without latency.”

“The exponential growth in adoption of Unreal Engine over the last two years by media and entertainment professionals and companies of all sizes has yielded successful projects like performance-driven character animation YouTube show Xanadu, the Caledon soccer commercial by Pixomondo, and the new virtual production studio by Fox Sports. With Unreal Engine 5.1, our aim is to empower the industry to build on that success, with a toolset that’s more extensive, robust, and accessible than ever before.”

For more information on all the new features, tweaks, and enhancements added in the latest version of Unreal Engine 5.1 jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : UE





