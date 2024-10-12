Unlock Your iPhone’s SECRET Powers! 10 Amazing iOS 18 Tricks

iOS 18 brings a suite of new features designed to enhance your iPhone’s functionality and streamline your daily tasks. Whether you’re calculating on the go, customizing your camera settings, or managing your photo library, these updates offer practical solutions for a more efficient and personalized user experience. The video below from Proper Honest tech shows us some awesome iOS 18 tips and tricks.

Effortless Math and Currency Conversions

With iOS 18, you can perform calculations and currency conversions directly within text fields in apps like Messages and Mail. This feature allows you to handle numerical tasks without leaving your conversation, saving you time and effort. For example, if you’re discussing a budget in a group chat, you can quickly calculate totals or convert currencies without the need to switch between apps. This seamless integration of mathematical functions makes communication more efficient and convenient.

Perform calculations directly in text fields

Convert currencies without leaving the app

Streamline numerical tasks in conversations

Customizable Camera Shortcuts

iOS 18 allows you to personalize the lock screen camera button using the Shortcuts app. You can set it to open in a specific mode, such as selfie mode, portrait mode, or video mode, enhancing your photography experience by providing quick access to your preferred settings. This customization option saves you time and ensures that you’re always ready to capture the perfect shot, whether you’re taking a self-portrait or recording a memorable moment.

Personalize the lock screen camera button

Set the camera to open in a specific mode

Enhance your photography experience with quick access to preferred settings

Motion Sickness Relief

For those who experience motion sickness while using their iPhone in a moving vehicle, iOS 18 offers a helpful solution. A new setting displays motion cues on the screen, reducing discomfort and making it easier to use your device while traveling. These visual cues help your brain reconcile the perceived motion with the actual movement, minimizing the effects of motion sickness. This feature is particularly beneficial for frequent travelers who rely on their iPhones for work or entertainment during their journeys.

Reduce motion sickness with on-screen motion cues

Improve comfort while using your iPhone in moving vehicles

Benefit frequent travelers who use their devices on the go

Convenient Vocal Shortcuts

iOS 18 enhances accessibility by introducing voice commands that allow you to set up vocal shortcuts for specific actions. Whether you want to open an app, send a message, or perform any other task, you can do so hands-free using simple voice commands. This feature makes your device more user-friendly and accessible, especially in situations where using your hands is not convenient or possible. By leveraging the power of voice control, iOS 18 empowers users to interact with their iPhones more efficiently and intuitively.

Set up vocal shortcuts for specific actions

Perform tasks hands-free using voice commands

Enhance accessibility and user-friendliness

Improved Photo Library Organization

Organizing your photo library becomes more intuitive with iOS 18. The update introduces the ability to sort photos by the date they were added to your library, rather than solely relying on the date they were captured. This feature makes it easier to find and manage your images, especially when dealing with a large collection of photos from various sources. Whether you’re looking for recently imported pictures or trying to locate an old favorite, iOS 18’s improved photo organization tools simplify the process and save you valuable time.

Sort photos by the date they were added to your library

Easily find and manage your images

Simplify photo organization, especially for large collections

Flexible Calendar View Options

The Calendar app in iOS 18 offers a range of new layout options, including compact, stacked, detailed, and list views. These options provide better event management, allowing you to choose the view that best suits your scheduling needs. Whether you prefer a condensed overview of your upcoming events or a more detailed breakdown of your daily agenda, iOS 18’s Calendar app has you covered. With these flexible view options, you can easily navigate your schedule and stay on top of your commitments.

Seamless Video Recording Pause

iOS 18 introduces a highly requested feature that allows you to pause and resume video recording effortlessly. No longer do you need to stop and start a new recording or rely on post-editing to remove unwanted segments. With this seamless pause and resume functionality, you can capture continuous footage without interruptions, making your video recording experience more efficient and user-friendly. Whether you’re filming a tutorial, documenting an event, or creating a personal video, iOS 18’s video recording pause feature simplifies the process and saves you time.

Photos App Customization

Personalizing your Photos app experience becomes even easier with iOS 18. The update allows you to reorganize and remove collections, giving you full control over how your photo library is structured. You can tailor your photo collections to your preferences, ensuring a more streamlined and enjoyable browsing experience. Whether you want to create custom albums, hide certain collections, or rearrange the order of your folders, iOS 18 empowers you to customize your Photos app to suit your needs and preferences.

Enhanced Link Previews in Messages

iOS 18 brings enhanced link previews to the Messages app, allowing you to customize how shared links appear in your conversations. You can convert links to plain text or add quotes from shared articles, providing more context and clarity for the recipient. This feature is particularly useful when sharing news articles, blog posts, or any other web content, as it allows you to highlight key points or add your own commentary. With these enhanced link preview options, your conversations in Messages become more engaging and informative.

Efficient T9 Dialing

The Phone app in iOS 18 introduces T9 dialing, a feature that simplifies the process of finding and contacting people from your address book. With T9 dialing, you can quickly search for contacts by pressing the corresponding keys on the dial pad, just like on traditional mobile phones. This intuitive and efficient method of dialing makes it easier to locate and call your contacts, saving you time and effort. Whether you’re in a hurry or simply prefer a more straightforward approach to making calls, iOS 18’s T9 dialing feature has you covered.

Quickly find contacts using T9 dialing in the Phone app

Simplify the process of making calls

Connect with contacts more efficiently

Summary

Apple’s iOS 18 introduces a wide range of features designed to enhance your iPhone’s functionality, streamline your daily tasks, and provide a more personalized user experience. From effortless math and currency conversions to customizable camera shortcuts, motion sickness relief, and improved photo library organization, these updates offer practical solutions for everyday challenges. Additionally, features like flexible calendar views, seamless video recording pause, Photos app customization, enhanced link previews in Messages, and efficient T9 dialing further contribute to a more efficient and enjoyable iPhone experience. By leveraging these new capabilities, you can unlock your iPhone’s full potential and make the most of your device in both personal and professional settings.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



