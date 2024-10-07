Unlock the Hidden Power of iOS 18: Change These Settings NOW!

OS 18 offers a wide range of features and settings that can significantly improve your iPhone’s performance, privacy, and overall user experience. By taking the time to review and adjust these settings, you can ensure that your device operates at its best, providing you with a seamless and enjoyable iOS experience.The video below from Daniel About Tech shows us some key areas to focus on when optimizing your iOS 18 settings.

Maximize Battery Life

One of the most important aspects of any mobile device is its battery life. To get the most out of your iPhone’s battery, start by checking your battery usage in the Settings app. This will help you identify apps that consume too much power, allowing you to take action to reduce their impact. One effective way to save battery life and boost performance is to disable background app refresh for apps that don’t require constant updating.

Review battery usage statistics to identify power-hungry apps

Disable background app refresh for non-essential apps

Adjust screen brightness and auto-lock settings to conserve battery

Enhance Camera Capabilities

iOS 18 brings a host of improvements to the iPhone’s already impressive camera system. If you’re a photography enthusiast, you’ll want to take advantage of features like ProRAW and resolution control, which allow you to capture high-quality images with greater flexibility for post-processing. The preserve camera settings feature is also useful, as it enables you to maintain your preferred shooting modes between sessions. Additionally, activating portrait mode provides better editing options for your photos after capture.

Enable ProRAW and resolution control for high-quality image capture

Use preserve camera settings to maintain preferred shooting modes

Activate portrait mode for enhanced post-capture editing options

Secure Your Photos

With the increasing importance of digital privacy, it’s crucial to ensure that your personal photos remain secure. iOS 18 offers several features to help you protect your images, such as the ability to secure hidden and recently deleted albums with Face ID. This adds an extra layer of security, preventing unauthorized access to your sensitive photos. You can also choose to hide the hidden album from your gallery altogether and restrict app access to your photos, further enhancing your privacy.

Secure hidden and recently deleted albums with Face ID

Hide the hidden album from your gallery for added privacy

Restrict app access to your photos to maintain control over your images

Boost Privacy and Security

In addition to securing your photos, iOS 18 provides various settings to help protect your personal data and online activities. One simple step is to turn off analytics sharing with Apple, which prevents your device from sending usage data to the company. For enhanced online privacy, consider using iCloud Private Relay, a feature that secures your browsing activities by routing your traffic through two separate internet relays, making it harder for websites and advertisers to track you.

Turn off analytics sharing with Apple to limit data collection

Enable iCloud Private Relay for secure and private web browsing

Review and adjust app permissions to control access to your data

Manage Passwords Effectively in iOS 18

Password management is a critical aspect of digital security, and iOS 18 makes it easier than ever to keep your accounts safe. One helpful feature is the ability to integrate third-party password managers with the operating system, allowing you to access your passwords seamlessly across apps and websites. Additionally, allowing automatic verification code deletion after use helps prevent unauthorized access to your accounts, even if someone gains access to your device.

Integrate third-party password managers for convenient and secure access

Enable automatic verification code deletion to protect your accounts

Use the built-in password suggestions for strong, unique passwords

Customize Accessibility and Siri

iOS 18 offers a range of accessibility features to help you tailor your iPhone experience to your needs. One area to focus on is your interaction with Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant. By modifying the pause time and speaking rate, you can ensure that Siri responds at a pace that suits you. To save battery life and enhance privacy, consider disabling the “Always Listen” feature, which allows Siri to respond to voice commands even when your device is locked.

Adjust Siri’s pause time and speaking rate for a personalized experience

Disable “Always Listen” to conserve battery and improve privacy

Explore other accessibility settings to customize your iPhone to your needs

Optimize Connectivity

Managing your iPhone’s connectivity settings can help you save on data usage and avoid unexpected charges. One setting to consider is Wi-Fi Assist, which automatically switches to cellular data when your Wi-Fi connection is weak. While this can be convenient, it can also lead to excessive data usage, so turning it off may be beneficial. Additionally, regularly reviewing and managing your subscriptions can help prevent unnecessary expenses.

Turn off Wi-Fi Assist to avoid unintended cellular data usage

Manage subscriptions to avoid paying for unused services

Customize cellular data settings for individual apps to control data consumption

Streamline App Store and Messaging in iOS 18

Finally, there are a few settings you can adjust to streamline your App Store and messaging experiences. To minimize distractions, consider disabling in-app ratings and reviews pop-ups, which can interrupt your workflow. When it comes to messaging, allowing low-quality image mode in iMessage can help you send images faster, especially when bandwidth is limited. This is particularly useful when you need to share images quickly and don’t require high-resolution files.

Disable in-app ratings and reviews pop-ups for a smoother experience

Enable low-quality image mode in iMessage for faster sending

Customize notification settings to minimize distractions

By taking the time to review and adjust these essential iOS 18 settings, you can significantly enhance your iPhone’s performance, protect your privacy, and tailor the user experience to your preferences. Whether you’re looking to maximize battery life, secure your personal data, or streamline your daily interactions with your device, these settings provide a solid foundation for getting the most out of your iPhone running iOS 18.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



