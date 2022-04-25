Subnado lightweight airlines approved underwater scooter

If you thought underwater scooters were large cumbersome, unwieldy gadgets you may be in for a surprise with the Waydoo Subnado. Measuring just 377 x 70 x 70mm and weighing only 1.4 kg the Subnado underwater scooter can be easily transported in your suitcase or hand luggage and is roughly the same size as a 500ml bottle of fizzy drink. Subnado is airline-approved making it perfect for your next vacation and features a powerful propulsion system whether you are a professional or amateur diver and can be used to a depth of 60m.

“Tired of complicated diving equipment? No worries! Subnado’s intuitive and easy-to-use finger ring controller allows you to maneuver it freely and smoothly with just your thumbs. Free your hands to carry out tasks such as mask clearing with ease. No specialized training is needed, just a little practice and you can explore underwater like a pro. Unlike other underwater scooters, Subnado doesn’t require both hands to operate. In fact, by using the quick-release mounting system, one or more Subnado can be secured on your arms or legs so that you can focus on the surrounding environment and your movements, making you feel lighter and freer.”

Assuming that the Subnado funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Subnado underwater scooter project view the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $329 or £257 (depending on current exchange rates).

“You can also mount Subnado under a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard for effortless gliding on the water so you spend less time paddling and more time enjoying the view. Say goodbye to endless waiting for your dive gear to be ready. Subnado has optimized the balance between battery capacity and charging time. Using Subnado’s advanced 100W fast-charging technology, it takes around 1.2 hours to fully charge its 98Wh battery set, which allows you to cruise through the water for up to 56 minutes.”

“To further enhance your diving experience, Subnado also features 100W reverse charging, which can charge your other electronic devices anywhere and anytime. Subnado not only powers your underwater speed but also keeps your essentials powered up and ready during your travels. This innovative underwater system bridges the gap between expensive and difficult to control models and ineffective entry-level models. Whether you are an amateur or a professional, with Subnado, you can explore underwater like never before.”

Source : Kickstarter

