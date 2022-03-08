Unclutter App is raising money for Ukraine

Unclutter App is a Mac App that is developed by developers from Ukraine, they are based in Kyiv, Ukraine, and their CEO, Eugene Krupnov is raising money to support Ukraine during the unlawful Russian invasion.

The company is offering their Unclutter App for a donation that will be given to support the Ukrainian people, you can see more details below.

My name is Eugene Krupnov. I am the developer of Unclutter for Mac application. We are based in Kyiv, Ukraine.

As you know, starting from Feb 24, 2022 we are at war. The war we never wanted. The war that we all could not have even imagined. Still, the Russian army has now come into our country, killing Ukrainian people and destroying our cities.

I am launching this fundraising campaign to help our army and Ukrainian people during these hard times.

All the revenue from this event will go to a special account of National Bank of Ukraine and other charitable foundations.

Your help is needed more than ever. Your help will save lives.

I offer you to get our Unclutter at the price of your choice. No matter if you’re a Mac user or not, your donation will support our people and help them survive this nightmare.

You choose how much you would like to donate by purchasing the app, the proceeds will be used to support the Ukrainian people. You can find more details at the link below.

