Ulysses 20 writing app realsed with new dash, grammar checker and more

Ulysses 20 has been released this week offering a new update to the excellent and fully featured writing application available for Mac and iOS devices.

“This release is all about the dashboard. On iPad and iPhone, the dashboard replaces the attachment bar, integrates the statistics panel, and adds a much-requested navigator, which allows you to quickly jump between all kinds of sections in your sheets. On macOS, the dashboard also replaces the attachment bar, integrates enhanced versions of both statistics and navigator panels, and introduces our brand-new revision mode — featuring a comprehensive grammar and style check for well over 20 languages.”

Features of the new Ulysses 20Mac and iOS app include :

Ulysses 20 introduces the dashboard – a user-configurable sidebar which serves as a statistics panel, a navigator, a comments section, a media overview, and an advanced multilingual text-, style- and grammar checker.

– Introducing the dashboard with quick access to statistics, navigation and attachments.

– Navigation includes headings, comments, media, links and footnotes.

– Introducing revision mode, combining in-text annotations and the system’s spell check.

– Revision mode also includes an advanced grammar and style check, which offers comprehensive suggestions in well over 20 languages.

And the full release notes for Ulysses 20 on iPhone and iPad:

Ulysses 20 introduces the dashboard – a slide-over/sidebar which serves as a statistics panel, a navigator, a comments section, and a media overview. New:

– Introducing the dashboard with quick access to statistics, navigation and attachments.

– Statistics include counters and reading time, as well as writing goals.

– Navigation includes headlines, comments, media, links and footnotes.

Source : Ulysses

