Phillips has introduced a couple of new 40 inch ultrawide monitors this week in the form of the Philips 40B1U5600 and 40B1U5601H. The new displays feature USB-C connectivity with USB 3.2 protocol high-speed data transfer, together with an UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 resolution, support for DisplayHDR 400 with the 40B1U5600 and are equipped with integrated five megapixel web cameras supporting Windows Hello facial recognition, combined with a noise-cancelling microphone on the 40B1U5601H.

If you are interested in purchasing your weekly snow that the Philips 40B1U5600 is already available to purchase 40B1U5601H will be available from mid-January 2023 priced at £649.99 and £739.99 respectively.

Ultrawide monitors

“In today’s fast-paced hybrid offices, versatile and complete connectivity is an absolute must. Both the 40B1U5600 and the 40B1U5601H are equipped with USB Type-C connectors with power delivery – ideal for clutter-free multitasking. A single slim, reversible USB-C cable provides easy connection and allows users to watch high resolution video while transferring data at ultra-fast speeds and charging compatible devices all at the same time. However, the 40B1U5601H provides even greater connectivity, as a top solution for the most demanding professionals. “

“The added convenience of RJ45 through USB-C offers a fast and secure connection when needed, while DisplayPort-out lets users daisy-chain multiple displays using just one cable. With the MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, users can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set-up, conveniently switching between sources. The 40B1U5601H also offers the added benefit of a built-in 5MP webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition and noise-cancelling mic for clear and secure communications when working from home or collaborating remotely.”

Source : Phillips





