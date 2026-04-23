The Ultimate iPhone Privacy Checklist: 10 Essential Settings to Change

Your iPhone is a powerful device designed to simplify your life, but its default settings may leave your personal data vulnerable to tracking. While Apple emphasizes privacy, many features require manual adjustments to fully protect your information. By fine-tuning specific settings, you can significantly enhance your privacy without compromising the functionality of your device. These changes empower you to take control of your data and reduce unnecessary exposure. The video below from Proper Honest Tech gives us more details on the settings you need to change.

1. Block App Tracking

Many apps request permission to track your activity across other apps and websites, often to serve targeted ads or collect behavioral data. To stop this, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracking and toggle off the option to allow apps to ask for tracking. This ensures apps cannot build detailed profiles based on your behavior, providing a stronger layer of privacy.

2. Strengthen Browser Privacy

Safari, Apple’s default browser, includes several features designed to protect against tracking and browser fingerprinting. To maximize your browser privacy, navigate to Settings > Safari > Privacy & Security and enable the following:

Prevent Cross-Site Tracking: Blocks websites from tracking your activity across multiple sites.

Blocks websites from tracking your activity across multiple sites. Fraudulent Website Warning: Alerts you to potentially malicious websites.

Alerts you to potentially malicious websites. Hide IP Address from Trackers: Prevents trackers from identifying your device through your IP address.

These settings work together to safeguard your browsing habits and protect you from online threats.

3. Disable Search Suggestions

When you type in Safari’s search bar, your search terms may be sent to Apple or search engines before you submit them. To keep your queries private, disable live search suggestions by going to Settings > Safari > Search and turning off the relevant options. This ensures your searches remain confidential until you intentionally submit them.

4. Control Website Permissions

Websites frequently request access to sensitive features like your camera, microphone, or location. To maintain control, configure Safari to ask for permission each time under Settings > Safari > Settings for Websites. Avoid granting ongoing access unless absolutely necessary. This approach minimizes the risk of unauthorized use of your device’s hardware.

5. Opt Out of Analytics and Ads

Apple collects analytics data to improve its services, but you can choose to opt out. To do this, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Analytics & Improvements and disable all data-sharing options. Additionally, turn off personalized ads under Settings > Privacy & Security > Apple Advertising. These changes limit how your data is used for targeted advertising and analytics, giving you greater control over your personal information.

6. Manage Location Services

Location tracking is one of the most sensitive forms of data collection. Review app-specific location permissions under Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Set most apps to “While Using the App” and avoid granting “Always” access unless absolutely necessary. For added privacy, disable Significant Locations and clear your location history under System Services. These steps ensure your location data is only shared when it’s essential.

7. Restrict Microphone Access

Some apps may have unnecessary access to your microphone, posing a potential privacy risk. To manage this, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Microphone and disable access for apps that don’t need it. This reduces the likelihood of unauthorized audio recording and enhances your overall security.

8. Use Passkeys for Better Security

Passkeys are a modern, secure alternative to traditional passwords. They are cryptographically protected, device-specific and resistant to phishing attacks. Whenever possible, use passkeys for supported apps and websites. This not only enhances your security but also simplifies the login process by eliminating the need to remember complex passwords.

9. Filter Spam Calls and Messages

Unwanted calls and messages can be intrusive and potentially harmful. To reduce spam calls, enable Ask Reason for Calling under Settings > Phone > Call Filtering. This feature screens unknown callers and helps block spam. Similarly, filter unknown senders in messages by allowing Filter Unknown Senders under Settings > Messages. These tools help you maintain a clutter-free and secure communication experience.

10. Regularly Review App Permissions

Over time, apps may accumulate permissions that are no longer necessary. Make it a habit to review app permissions for location, microphone, and camera access. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security and check each category to ensure only essential permissions are granted. Staying informed about new privacy features and regularly adjusting your settings minimizes unnecessary data sharing and keeps your personal information secure.

Take Control of Your Privacy

Your iPhone is equipped with robust privacy tools, but many of them require manual activation to fully safeguard your data. By addressing these 10 settings, you can prevent unnecessary tracking, enhance your security and maintain control over your personal information. Taking a few minutes to review and adjust your settings today can lead to a safer, more private digital experience.

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Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



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