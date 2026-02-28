How to Get the Samsung S26 “Privacy Display” Effect on the iPhone

Have you ever found yourself wishing for a privacy display on your iPhone, similar to the one offered by Samsung? While Samsung’s hardware-based privacy display provides a seamless solution, iPhone users can achieve a comparable effect using built-in software features. The video below from iDeviceHelp outlines a step-by-step approach to enhancing your iPhone’s privacy settings, ensuring your screen remains private in public spaces.

Understanding Samsung’s Privacy Display

Samsung’s privacy display is a hardware-integrated feature designed to obscure screen content from side angles, making it difficult for others to view your screen in crowded environments. This technology not only limits visibility but also allows users to block specific notifications or app content from appearing on the screen. Its effectiveness lies in its deep integration with the device’s hardware, offering a polished and reliable solution for privacy-conscious individuals.

Can iPhones Replicate This Feature?

Although iPhones lack a hardware-based privacy display, you can replicate a similar effect through software adjustments. By using the Accessibility settings, you can reduce screen visibility at side angles and control the exposure of notifications. While this method may not match the seamlessness of Samsung’s hardware solution, it provides a functional and practical alternative for iPhone users.

Step-by-Step Guide to Setting Up a Privacy Display on iPhone

To enhance your iPhone’s privacy, follow these steps to adjust your display settings effectively:

Open the Settings app and navigate to Accessibility .

app and navigate to . Tap on Display & Text Size and enable the Reduce White Point option.

and enable the option. Adjust the slider to a level between 90-100% for maximum privacy. This reduces screen brightness, making it harder for others to view your screen from side angles.

Disable Auto-Brightness under Display & Brightness to maintain consistent control over your screen settings.

under to maintain consistent control over your screen settings. Assign the Action Button to toggle the Reduce White Point feature for quick activation. To do this, go to Settings > Accessibility > Action Button.

These adjustments allow you to quickly adapt your screen’s visibility based on your environment, offering a practical way to safeguard your privacy in public spaces.

Effectiveness of the iPhone Workaround

This software-based workaround is effective in reducing the visibility of your screen content from side angles, especially in public settings. By dimming the display and lowering the white point, you can make it more challenging for others to glance at your screen. However, it’s important to acknowledge the limitations of this method:

The solution relies entirely on software, lacking the precision and seamless integration of Samsung’s hardware-based privacy display.

It does not fully obscure screen content from all angles, particularly in bright or outdoor environments.

Reducing the white point may impact usability, as the screen becomes dimmer and harder to view under certain lighting conditions.

Despite these limitations, this workaround is a valuable tool for iPhone users who prioritize privacy and wish to minimize screen visibility in public areas.

Maximizing Privacy with Additional Tips

To further enhance your iPhone’s privacy, consider implementing these additional measures:

Enable Notification Previews to show content only when the device is unlocked. This can be configured in Settings > Notifications > Show Previews .

to show content only when the device is unlocked. This can be configured in > > . Use a privacy screen protector to physically limit the viewing angles of your display.

Activate Guided Access to lock your device to a single app and prevent accidental exposure of sensitive information. This can be enabled in Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access .

to lock your device to a single app and prevent accidental exposure of sensitive information. This can be enabled in > > . Regularly review and adjust app permissions to control what information is displayed on your lock screen.

These additional steps, combined with the Reduce White Point feature, can significantly improve your ability to maintain privacy in various settings.

Limitations and Considerations

While the iPhone workaround provides a practical solution for enhancing privacy, it’s essential to understand its limitations:

It lacks the advanced integration and precision of Samsung’s hardware-based privacy display.

Screen content may still be partially visible from certain angles, particularly in well-lit or outdoor environments.

Reducing the white point can make the screen harder to read, especially in bright conditions.

By keeping these considerations in mind, you can set realistic expectations for the effectiveness of this workaround and make informed decisions about its use.

Final Thoughts on iPhone Privacy Adjustments

While Samsung’s hardware-driven privacy display sets a high standard, iPhone users can still take meaningful steps to enhance their privacy through software-based adjustments. By allowing features like Reduce White Point, disabling Auto-Brightness, and customizing the Action Button, you can create a practical solution to protect your screen content from prying eyes. Although this method may not match the sophistication of Samsung’s offering, it remains a valuable tool for anyone looking to safeguard their information in public spaces.

