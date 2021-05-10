Two new Mercedes EQA models launched

Mercedes Benz has added two new models to its Mercedes EQA range, the EQA 300 4Matic and the EQA 350 4MATIC.

These new models in the EQA line up will go on sale in Germany with prices starting at €53,538.10 and €56,215.60.

The EQA represents the gateway into the all-electric vehicle world of Mercedes-EQ. Following the already successfully launched EQA 250 (combined power consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)1 with 140 kW and front-wheel drive, two powerful and efficient all-wheel-drive models can now be ordered in the form of the EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC. Prices start at 53,538.10 and 56,215.60 euros[3]. Mercedes-Benz Bank offers attractive financing and leasing terms for both private and business customers.

Mercedes-Benz and the federal government are supporting the switch to electric mobility in Germany: due to a net list price of less than 65,000 euros for these two EQAs, an environmental bonus of 5000 euros from the German government supplemented by 2500 euros from Mercedes-Benz is possible[4]. The effective prices, taking into account both the manufacturer’s and the federal government’s shares, are then 45,443.10 and 48,515.60 euros respectively.

You can find out more details about the two new models in the Mercedes EQA line up over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

