Twitter will now label tweets with misleading information about COVID vaccine

Twitter has announced that it will start to label tweets that contain misleading information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company will also introduce a new strike system for people who are spreading harmul and misleading information.

Starting today, we will begin applying labels to Tweets that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to our continued efforts to remove the most harmful COVID-19 misleading information from the service. Since introducing our COVID-19 guidance, we have removed more than 8,400 Tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts worldwide.

We are also introducing a strike system that determines when further enforcement action is necessary. We believe the strike system will help to educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter, particularly for repeated moderate and high-severity violations of our rules.

You can find out more details about Twitter’s plans to combat the fake news around vaccine’s and COVID-19 at the link below.

Source Twitter

