Twiddle Spin game is precision machined

Twiddle Spin as a new precision machined fidget spinner and game that allows you to swap out internal discs depending on your needs. The unique pocket sized spinner can be used as a Dice, D20 Dice, Roulette Wheel, Mini Ludo, Snake and Ladder, Truth/Dare, Decision Maker, and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Twiddle Spin campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Twiddle Spin kinetic project checkout the promotional video below.

“How about playing Dice, D20 Dice, Roulette Wheel, Mini Ludo, Snake & Ladder, Truth/Dare, Decision Maker, and many more right out of your pocket with just a single gadget? EXCITED? Introducing TWIDDLE SPIN, a Meticulously designed, Precision-machined, All-metal, Modular kinetic desk toy to unleash your creativity in discovering infinite gaming possibilities. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the kinetic, jump over to the official Twiddle Spin crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals