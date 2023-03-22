Twelve South High Rise Pro launched in the UK

The new Twelve South High Rise Pro Macbook stand launched in the USA last month and now the device is also launching in the UK it will be available through Apple and through Amazon in the UK.

The Twelve South High Rise Pro will be available in the UK for £99.99 and the device is designed to work with the latest MacBook range of laptops

With a sleek metal design and vegan leather-trim, Twelve South’s latest MacBook stand beautifully matches the silver and black aesthetic of Apple’s Pro accessory line. Height-adjustable, the HiRise Pro allows users to elevate their MacBook 6-inches off their desk, placing their webcam at eye level for more natural video calls. After the call, the laptop can then be repositioned to seamlessly align with an external display or lowered to as little as 2.5-inches off the desk, for a comfortable working height if using one screen. Perfect for creative professionals, an adjustable laptop stand such as the HiRise Pro enables them to align external monitors to create one huge panoramic screen, making it easier to work.

An ideal addition to any desk or home office, the option to add a MagSafe charger into the base of the HiRise Pro also means users have somewhere to power their iPhone or AirPods while working, without taking up space on the desk or needing extra cables. Completely redesigned, the HiRise Pro picks up from the original HiRise for MacBook, the very first adjustable laptop stand in the world which was launched over 10-years ago.

You can find out more details about the new Twelve South High Rise Pro over at the Twelve South website at the link below.

Source Twelve South





