Twelve South Curve Riser helps you organize your desktop for $80

If you are searching for a way to organize your desktop you may be interested in no that computer peripheral design company Twelve South has this week launched its new Curve Riser priced at $79.99.

– Elevates your iMac or external monitor for improved ergonomics

– Integrated shelf stores hubs, hard drive and personal gear

– Design complements Curve for MacBook, for a streamlined dual-screen setup

– Holds monitors with bases up to 10-inches wide

“Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs or personal items. The metal shelf’s ventilated design allows for optimal airflow for devices such as audio interfaces or even a Mac mini. Elevate the look and comfort of your workspace with Curve Riser.”

“One of standout features of the Curve Riser stand is the built-in shelf. Use the shelf as a storage rack for hubs and hard drives, or personal items like your phone and keys. The ventilated shelf is also a great place to stash a Mac mini. If you spend time recording music, podcasts or editing audio, you may be able to store your audio interface on the Curve Riser shelf. Curve Riser adapts to how you work, and looks great while doing so. “

Free shipping is available throughout the United States and the Twelve South Curve Riser comes with a one-year warranty.

Source : Twelve South

