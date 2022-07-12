tvOS 16 Public Beta 1 released

Yesterday Apple released tvOS 16 Public Beta 1 for the Apple TV, this is the first public beta of the software and it follows on from the recent developer beta.

The new tvOS 16 Public Beta 1 was released along with iOS 16 public beta, iPadOS 16 public beta, watchOS 9 public beta, and macOS 13 Ventura public beta.

Apple’s new tvOS 16 Public Beta 1 brings a range of new features to the Apple TV, the beta also comes with various performance improvements and some bug fixes.

This update will bring support for more Game Controllers, it will also add multiple user profiles for the Apple TV. There may be some more new features coming as well before the final version lands.

As yet there are no details on when Apple will release their tvOS 16 software update, we are expecting it to be released at the same time as iOS 16.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16 in September along with the new iPhone 14 range, there will be four new iPhones in September. This will include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As soon as we get some information on when the new tvOS 16 software update and the other iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS 9 updates are coming, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Omar Rodriguez

