Tupel3D affordable, high precision desktop 3D scanner hits Kickstarter

Technology enthusiast and designer Jonathan Mather based in Oxford in the United Kingdom has created a new desktop 3D scanner called Tupel3D. Previously Mather has worked with Japanese electronics company Sharp where he developed a “Dual View” display for his PhD project which was adopted by Land Rover, and received “glowing” reviews from the Top Gear crew. But his biggest “claim to fame” is that he is the main author on the patents behind the 3D display on the New Nintendo 3DS handheld games console. The top 3 features of the scanner are; its accuracy, its affordability, and its ease of use explains Mather.

Tupel3D desktop 3D scanner features

Its the only 3D scanner we know of using 8MP cameras, which (helps) to give the high resolution to pick up fine features in jewellery and so on, and its precisely calibrated so you can use it as a measurement device for CAD / CAM. Other scanners that have this level of performance are considerably more expensive.

There is almost no noticeable difference in resolution between the Tupel 3D scanner and a competitor that retails for £20,000 – except if you look very closely you can see that our scanner correctly picks up the sharp edges of the font more precisely.

Its designed to be simple to use – you’ll find fully automatic 1 click calibration, and an option for 1 click scanning too, however in the settings there are advanced parameters you can tune if you wish.

“I originally started out on a crusade against over priced medical devices. I heard that 3D scanners in dentistry are extremely useful, but could see that (considering the standard components they are made from) they were hideously over priced, making digital dentistry unaffordable to many surgeries, especially in some countries. So I set out to create my own design.” Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1688 or £1250 (depending on current exchange rates).

Assuming that the Tupel3D funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Tupel3D desktop 3D scanner project watch the promotional video below.

“We need your pre-orders and support so we can finalise the software, build up stock and sell them more widely. I’ve self funded the project to date, but building up stock is expensive. With your support we will be able to finish the software, deliver your scanners, and put any profit back into the company to build more stock which will allow us to offer next day delivery in the future. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the desktop 3D scanner, jump over to the official Tupel3D crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

