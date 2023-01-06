Truth Be Told S3 premiers on Apple TV Jan 20th

If you are looking forward to the upcoming season three of the award-winning Apple TV+ series you will be pleased to know that Apple has this week released a new trailer ahead of the Truth Be Told S3 premier. Providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the characters and storyline. “Knowing who to trust is only half the battle in the fight for justice. Gabrielle Union joins Octavia Spencer for a new season of Truth Be Told.”

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning anthology “Truth Be Told” starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces, and award-winning actress Gabrielle Union who joins the all-new season that is set to make its global debut on Friday, January 20, 2023.”

Truth Be Told S3

“Based on the novel “While You Were Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber, “Truth Be Told” offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them. In addition to Union, season three stars returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.”

“Hailing from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the 10-episode third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, to take on a new case. “Truth Be Told” season three will make its global debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 24, 2023, on Apple TV+.”

Source : Apple TV





