LG has introduced their latest true wireless earbuds this week, announcing that the LG TONE Free true wireless earbuds models HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 will be available to purchase from next month. Equipped with Meridian Audio technology the wireless earbuds feature a new canal-type design to deliver a more comfortable fit. The LG TONE Free earbuds will be available in matte Black and glossy White.

“Both TONE Free models feature customized EQ sound settings developed by Meridian with each mode offering four unique presets to deliver a perfectly tailored listening experience: Natural for authentic and balanced sound, Immersive for an expanded sense of space, Bass Boost for that extra punch and Treble Boost for greater clarity to vocal performances. Noise isolation provided by the snug-fitting eartips provide a tight seal that blocks out most distracting exterior noise while Ambient Sound Mode lets wearers hear what’s going on around them with the press of a button.”

“The higher end HBS-FN6 includes LG’s innovative UVnano charging case for protected storage, hassle-free charging and enhanced hygiene. Several studies have shown that earbuds can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board, leading to potential ear infections.1 Utilizing built-in ultraviolet light, LG’s slim charging case keeps listeners’ ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus 2 from the non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel 3 and inner mesh. The compact charging case provides up to an hour of listening time after a five minute charge. Fully charged, both models provide six hours of usage with the UVnano case delivering three full charges for a total of 18 hours of listening enjoyment.”

Features of the LG TONE Free true wireless earbuds :

– Earbud Size: 16.1 x 32.77 x 25.0mm

– Charging Case Size: 54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5mm

– Battery Capacity

– Earbuds: 55mAh x 2

– Case: 390mAh

– Battery Life

– Talk: 5 hours

– Play: 6 hours

– Earbuds + Case: 18 hours

– Fast Charging Time: 5 minutes for 1 hour of play

– Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (Single Device Connection)

– Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic

– Microphones: 2 Outer

– Compatibility: Android / iOS

– Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC / AAC

– Colors: Stylish Black / Modern White

Source : LG

