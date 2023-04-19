Trio Max triple screen laptop monitors launch on Kickstarter

If you are looking for a way to expand the screen size of your laptop to enhance your productivity you might be interested in a new triple screen laptop monitor system that has launched via Kickstarter this month and was fully funded in just 60 minutes. The campaign for the Trio & Trio Max laptop monitor offers an easy way to add to additional screens to your laptop thanks to its sliding mechanism. Early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $359 or £290 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Meet the Trio and Trio Max—our upgraded triple-screen, plug-and-play monitors where you can go from one screen to three. We heard your feedback about the original Trio, so we’re back with an even better design…and if you’re new here, get ready to boost your productivity x3! The Trio & Trio Max telescope via a second-stage sliding mechanism now. This allows the screens to slide in and out of their housing even further, pivot about your laptop screen, and become completely hidden when fully collapsed for a cleaner look.”

Triple screen laptop

“Connect Trio or Trio Max to your Mac, Windows or Linux laptop (USB-C Displayport Alt required). Both displays will work with M1/M2 Macs by utilizing our proprietary USB driver, too! Trio & Trio Max also feature a 1080P, IPS display for crystal-clear viewing and easy screen sharing.”

If the Trio & Trio Max crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Trio & Trio Max triple screen laptop project watch the promotional video below.

“DUEX launched on Kickstarter in June 2018 and almost immediately went viral, raising over $1 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo combined. Since then, our team has launched four additional Kickstarter campaigns for TRIO, DUEX Plus & DUEX Lite, DUEX Max and Geminos. Now, we’re excited to launch our sixth project for the new Trio & Trio Max! To our Kickstarter community, we appreciate your support and can’t wait to make this happen with you again.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the triple screen laptop, jump over to the official Trio & Trio Max crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





