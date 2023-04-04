Modular KEFEYA Q2 triple screen laptop workstation

If you are looking for a way to expand the productivity of your laptop by extending your screen real estate you might be interested in the world’s first self-contained portable laptop workstation offering the ability to add dual screens to your laptop for a triple screen laptop experience. Kefeya Q2 has been specifically designed to provide users with a workstation featuring a detachable screen monitor that can use combined or independently.

The screen support on both sides of the Kefeya Q2 can rotate 180° degrees longitudinally and 360° degrees horizontally, which is also the world’s first design! Allowing you to enjoy a larger field of vision in any direction. “The installation is flexible and convenient for free angle change, which can realize 360 °omni-directional viewing and share creativity with more like-minded people“. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $159 or £129 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Kefeya Q2 is also the world’s first self-contain portable stand workstation, both screens are overlapped up and down just in the metal shell. Safety eject keys design on both sides of the shell, press the key the screens can be ejected lightly, which can not only ensure that the screen will not be damaged, but also make full use of the space.”

Triple screen laptop

“By turning one screen into three, you can view the contents of three screens at the same time, which can increase your work efficiency by up to 80%–and achieve efficient multitasking for more stable desktop management. Two 10.1″ screens can be taken apart to use separately or connected to form a whole workstation, which is convenient & efficient!”

Assuming that the Modular KEFEYA Q2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Modular KEFEYA Q2 triple screen laptop project watch the promotional video below.

“Two separate screens can be used independently, and you can share entertainment(watch movies, play games) with family and friends without interfering with your work! The screen support on both sides of the kefeya Q2 can rotate 180° degrees longitudinally and 360° degrees horizontally,which is also the world’s first design! Allowing you to enjoy a larger field of vision in any direction. The installation is flexible and convenient for free angle change, which can realize 360 °omni-directional viewing and share creativity with more like-minded people.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the triple screen laptop, jump over to the official Modular KEFEYA Q2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals