OctoPass wireless battery pack and travel adapter with unique suckers

The innovative OctoPass is an all-in-one travel adapter that sticks anywhere, providing an unparalleled solution for device charging needs. This exceptional gadget is set to revolutionize your charging experience, regardless of your location, as it offers coverage in over 200 countries worldwide. Designed with versatility and convenience in mind, it allows simultaneous charging for up to six devices, eliminating the need for carrying multiple chargers and adapters on your travels.

As the name suggests one of the unique features of OctoPass is its strong suction cups, which ensure maximum stability during charging. This innovative design allows your phone and power bank to remain securely connected, mitigating the challenges of tangled cords or misplaced cables. The adapter and power bank are magnetically attached to each other, further enhancing the product’s ease of use.

Early access pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $38 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the fixed retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

OctoPass is integrated with a detachable 10,000 mAh power bank, transforming it into a portable wireless charger. It supports PD fast-charging and QC3.0 quick charging, ensuring efficient and speedy charging for your devices. To further enhance convenience, the OctoPass base also rapidly charges the power bank, preparing it for use in no time. With PD Fast-Charging and QC3.0 18W Quick Charge capabilities, this gadget delivers an impressive charging turnaround time.

OctoPass wireless battery pack and travel adapter

OctoPass can charge multiple devices simultaneously without space conflicts. Its thoughtful design lets you neatly charge a phone and a tablet at the same time, without the devices bumping against each other. Featuring dual USB ports, OctoPass becomes the perfect charging partner for your iPhone, iPad, Samsung Tab, iPod, 5V Tablet, Bluetooth Speakers, and many other devices. The power bank also doubles as a stand, adding to your comfort while using the device.

If the OctoPass campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the OctoPass travel adapter project inspect the promotional video below.

The OctoPass adapter comes with four built-in and compactly designed international plug adapters, broadening its global applicability. It includes a US plug (covering USA, China, Japan, Mexico, etc.), a UK plug (for the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, etc.), an AU plug (applicable in Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, etc.), and an EU plug (usable in Germany, Denmark, France, Finland, Norway, Portugal, etc.).

The device is equipped with vacuum absorption suction cups, designed to attach to your phone or a flat surface, such as a table. This feature provides increased stability and security to your device when it’s being charged. By simply attaching the power bank to your phone using the suction cups, you can wave goodbye to the messiness of cables and the challenges that come with transporting them.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the travel adapter, jump over to the official OctoPass crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



