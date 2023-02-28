Transform your Dyson into a window cleaner

If you own a Dyson handheld vacuum cleaner you might be interested in a new piece of kit that transforms your Dyson into a window cleaner. As long as your battery and handheld Hoover are working correctly you should be able to use the SATUO W1 to clean your Windows although just how many windows you will be able to clean on a single charge is still dependent on your battery condition.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $194 or £165 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“W1 is the world’s first window cleaning machine used with Dyson Vacuum Cleaners, It enables Dyson users to gain the flexibility of semi-automatic glass cleaning in short bursts of time. As a Dyson window cleaning accessory, it is compatible with all series of Dyson vacuum cleaners.”

Window Cleaner

“Different from other glass cleaning robots, W1 is the world’s first “glass vacuum cleaner”, that can suck up dust from the glass by the help of a powerful suction vacuum adsorption. The W1 is the first double-disc rotary wiper window cleaning robot combining cleaning power and speed. W1 achieves a FAST and SATISFYING cleanliness at all times.”

With the assumption that the SATUO W1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the SATUO W1 window cleaner project review the promotional video below.

“Simultaneous pressing of glass in the manner of human hands.The cleaning pads and spinning wheels work together perfectly and turn in the opposite direction at the same time. Typically, you just need to start and set the gear, and the W1 will begin working automatically. During this period, you can take a shower or do anything else enjoyable.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the window cleaner, jump over to the official SATUO W1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





