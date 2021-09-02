Track your Apple AirPods Pro with the Apple AirTag case $35

If like me you sometimes misplace your Apple AirPod Pro headphones and like to easily track them via your iOS feature and apples recently launched Apple AirTag trackers. You may be interested in a new Apple AirPods Pro case called the Tag Armor Duo which features a holder specifically designed to accept Apple’s AirTag tracker and is now available to purchase priced at $34.99.

“The all-new Tag Armor Duo is now ready to take care of your AirPods Pro and AirTag. The rugged design keeps it scratch free while the TPU adds some extra grip to ensure they stay in top condition. With just a simple click-in installation you never have to worry about losing your Airpods!”

“AirPods Pro are the only in-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation that continuously adapts to the geometry of your ear and the fit of the ear tips — blocking out the world so you can focus on what you’re listening to. ds Pro are the only in-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation that continuously adapts to the geometry of your ear and the fit of the ear tips — blocking out the world so you can focus on what you’re listening to. An outward-facing microphone detects external sound.”

“AirPods Pro then counter it with equal anti-noise, cancelling the external sound before you hear it. An inward-facing microphone listens inside your ear for unwanted sound, which is also eliminated with anti-noise. Noise cancellation is continuously adjusted at 200 times per second for truly immersive sound, so you’re fully tuned in to your music, podcasts, and calls.”

Source : Spigen

