TOZO Brings AI-Powered Open-Ear Audio to CES 2026 With the Open X2 Pro

At CES 2026, TOZO is putting a spotlight on a new category of wearable audio with the debut of the TOZO Open X2 Pro, an open-ear headphone designed to blend intelligent audio, hands-free control, and everyday health awareness into a single device. Showcased at CES 2026, the Open X2 Pro reflects TOZO’s growing focus on AI-driven wearables that adapt to how people actually move, work, and communicate throughout the day.



A New Take on Open-Ear Audio

Unlike traditional in-ear or over-ear headphones, the Open X2 Pro uses a dual-axis earhook open-ear design that rests comfortably without sealing off the ear canal. This approach keeps users aware of their surroundings while still delivering rich, immersive sound. It’s a form factor well-suited for commuting, office work, outdoor activity, and long listening sessions where comfort and situational awareness matter just as much as audio quality.

TOZO pairs that are designed with head-tracking spatial audio, creating a dynamic 3D soundstage that moves naturally with the listener’s head. Whether streaming music, watching videos, or gaming, audio remains spatially anchored, adding depth without isolating the user from the environment.

AI That Works in the Background

The Open X2 Pro’s standout feature set is built around TOZO AI. Voice wake-up and voice control allow users to manage playback, handle calls, and access AI features without touching their phone. This hands-free approach is complemented by head-gesture controls, enabling actions like answering or rejecting calls with simple nods or shakes—especially useful while driving, exercising, or multitasking.

Beyond control, TOZO AI introduces real-time translation, AI voice chat, and transcription capabilities. These tools position the Open X2 Pro as more than a listening device, turning it into a communication companion for meetings, travel, and everyday conversations.

Built-In Health Awareness

One of the more distinctive aspects of the Open X2 Pro is its AI-powered neck health monitoring. Using motion sensors, the headphones detect prolonged head-down posture—common during long work sessions or phone use—and provide gentle reminders to adjust. It’s a subtle feature, but one that reflects TOZO’s broader interest in wearables that support healthier daily habits without becoming intrusive.

Because the design is open-ear and pressure-free, the Open X2 Pro is also suited for extended wear, reducing fatigue compared to traditional headphones that sit inside or over the ear.

Smart Control Without the Phone

The Open X2 Pro is paired with a smart touchscreen charging case featuring a full-color display. From the case itself, users can adjust EQ settings, switch modes, and check system status—no phone required. This adds a layer of convenience, especially in situations where pulling out a smartphone isn’t ideal.

Combined with dual-device connectivity and stable Bluetooth performance, the system is designed to move fluidly between work calls, music playback, and personal use throughout the day.

TOZO at CES 2026

At CES 2026, TOZO is presenting the Open X2 Pro alongside a broader lineup of smart audio and wearable products. The Open X2 Pro, however, stands out as a clear example of where the brand is heading: open-ear comfort, AI-assisted interaction, and features designed around real-world behavior rather than isolated use cases.

For CES attendees exploring next-generation wearables, the TOZO Open X2 Pro offers a compelling look at how open-ear audio and AI intelligence are beginning to converge into a more intuitive, human-centered listening experience.



