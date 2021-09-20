Toyota’s Kinto launches new DerbyGo app based mobility service

Toyota has announced that its Kinto mobility brand has launched a new app based mobility servcie in the UK called DerbyGo.

The app has been developed as part of Derby’s Future Transport Zone programme, supported with around £500,000 of Government funding.

Initially operating as an 18-month trial, DerbyGo (by Kinto) is being rolled out first to students and staff at University of Derby and Derby College. At launch, the app will offer a basic level of capability, serving as a research and development element of Derby’s live lab approach to its Future Transport Zone. As the wider concept evolves, DerbyGo will integrate a growing number of mobility features and capabilities to enhance travel in and around Derby, with users helping test, inform and optimise its potential.

The launch of DerbyGo today coincides with the arrival of around 10,000 new students on campus, together with thousands more moving to the city for the first time, following a year of remote studies due to the pandemic. They are seen as ideal first adopters for the service, with many likely to be familiar with using apps for travel services, maximising the potential early uptake.

You can find out more information about Toyota’s new Kinto mobility plans over at their website at the link below.

Source Toyota

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals